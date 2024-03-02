Heady leads Bethune-Cookman against Southern after 24-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-11, 10-4 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-11, 10-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Southern Jaguars after Jakobi Heady scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 90-84 overtime victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Jaguars are 10-1 on their home court. Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Derrick Tezeno paces the Jaguars with 5.3 boards.

The Wildcats are 9-6 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern averages 73.2 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 73.6 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Davis is averaging 12.4 points for the Jaguars. Tezeno is averaging 11 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern.

Dhashon Dyson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Zion Harmon is shooting 36.6% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

