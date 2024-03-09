Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats take on conference foe Florida A&M

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-15, 10-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-22, 4-13 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-15, 10-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-22, 4-13 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jakobi Heady and Bethune-Cookman take on Keith Lamar and Florida A&M in SWAC action.

The Rattlers are 4-7 on their home court. Florida A&M allows 77.6 points and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 10-7 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Florida A&M averages 67.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.1 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: K’Jei Parker is averaging 6.9 points for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 15.5 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Heady is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

