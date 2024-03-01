Heady and Bethune-Cookman host Southern

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-11, 10-4 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (14-14, 9-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-11, 10-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Southern Jaguars after Jakobi Heady scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 90-84 overtime victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Jaguars have gone 10-1 in home games. Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 32.9 points in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

The Wildcats are 9-6 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Southern’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 74.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.0 Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Davis is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Joseph is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

Heady is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

