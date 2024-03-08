Hayman and SFA host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-19, 7-12 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-14, 9-10 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (11-19, 7-12 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-14, 9-10 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Utah Tech after Kyle Hayman scored 21 points in SFA’s 87-60 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The ‘Jacks are 9-5 in home games. SFA averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 7-12 in conference games. Utah Tech ranks fourth in the WAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Unisa Turay averaging 2.4.

SFA’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 70.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.5 SFA allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Trailblazers. Tanner Christensen is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

