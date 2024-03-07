Hawkins and Florida International host UTEP

Florida International Panthers (10-19, 5-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (15-15, 6-9 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida International Panthers (10-19, 5-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (15-15, 6-9 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -8.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays UTEP after Javaunte Hawkins scored 27 points in Florida International’s 85-83 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Miners have gone 12-5 in home games. UTEP ranks fourth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Panthers are 5-9 against CUSA opponents. Florida International allows 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

UTEP scores 72.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 76.6 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arturo Dean is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.