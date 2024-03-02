Hawaii takes on UC Riverside following da Silva’s 20-point outing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-13, 8-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-16, 8-9 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (16-13, 8-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-16, 8-9 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 75-63 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders are 9-4 in home games. UC Riverside averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-9 in Big West play. Hawaii is 0-1 in one-possession games.

UC Riverside is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Hawaii allows to opponents. Hawaii averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders. Nate Pickens is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Noel Coleman is averaging 13.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

