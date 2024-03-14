Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play in Big West Tournament against the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (19-14, 10-11 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (19-13, 11-9 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (19-14, 10-11 Big West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (19-13, 11-9 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Northridge.

The Rainbow Warriors are 11-9 against Big West opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Hawaii is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 10-11 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is fourth in college basketball scoring 42.0 points per game in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 10.0.

Hawaii scores 72.4 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 73.6 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allen-Eikens is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.