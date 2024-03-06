Hawaii faces CSU Northridge after Coleman’s 31-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-13, 9-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West) Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-13, 9-10 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-13, 9-9 Big West)

Honolulu; Thursday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays CSU Northridge after Noel Coleman scored 31 points in Hawaii’s 76-73 overtime victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Rainbow Warriors are 11-6 in home games. Hawaii is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 9-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Hawaii’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 13.7 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

