Crump’s wild game-ending basket lifts Western Michigan past Ball State 78-76 in OT

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Crump took a length-of-the-court inbounds pass and laid the ball in for the winning basket in a 78-76 win over Ball State on Saturday.

With 1.6 seconds left, JaVaughn Hannah’s heave avoided the crowd of players, skipped by a final defender around the free-throw line and on one bounce found its way to Crump under the basket.

Mickey Pearson Jr. had just tied the game for the Cardinals with a pair of free throws.

Ball State’s Davion Bailey buried a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 65.

Hannah made 7 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer to finish with 17 points for the Broncos (11-18, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Titus Wright added 14 points and six rebounds. B. Artis White had 13 points. Crump totaled 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench. He hit 6 of 7 shots.

The Cardinals (14-15, 6-10) were led by Jalin Anderson with 25 points and six assists. Basheer Jihad added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Bailey pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

