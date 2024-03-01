Hampton visits Dorsey and William & Mary

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 3-14 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-22, 3-14 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 3-14 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-22, 3-14 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on the Hampton Pirates after Gabe Dorsey scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 76-71 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Tribe have gone 6-7 at home. William & Mary has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 3-14 against CAA opponents.

William & Mary averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 73.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.6 William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

