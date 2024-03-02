Hampton visits Dorsey and William & Mary

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 3-14 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-22, 3-14 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 3-14 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-22, 3-14 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts the Hampton Pirates after Gabe Dorsey scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 76-71 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Tribe are 6-7 on their home court. William & Mary is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates are 3-14 against CAA opponents. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 5.8.

William & Mary is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 73.0 points per game, 0.4 more than the 72.6 William & Mary allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tribe. Caleb Dorsey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Mullen is averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

