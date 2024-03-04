Hammons leads Incarnate Word against SE Louisiana after 23-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (14-15, 9-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-21, 3-13 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (14-15, 9-7 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-21, 3-13 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Josiah Hammons scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 87-80 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals are 5-7 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Lions are 9-7 in conference play. SE Louisiana has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word scores 73.5 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 70.9 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 69.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 79.0 Incarnate Word allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sky Wicks is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Dylan Hayman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Nick Caldwell is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.