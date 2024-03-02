Hall leads Southern Indiana against Southeast Missouri State after 22-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-22, 3-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-22, 5-12 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-22, 3-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-22, 5-12 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Ryan Hall scored 22 points in Southern Indiana’s 67-63 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-9 on their home court. Southern Indiana gives up 72.9 points and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Redhawks are 3-14 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.3.

Southern Indiana scores 68.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 73.7 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 16.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Adam Larson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Josh Earley is shooting 55.8% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

