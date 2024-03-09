Gregory, Harcum lead Appalachian State to 85-80 OT win over Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tourney

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 22 points and Terence Harcum scored 13 points and top-seeded Appalachian State avoided…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 22 points and Terence Harcum scored 13 points and top-seeded Appalachian State avoided Georgia Southern’s upset bid beating the Eagles 85-80 on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Gregory’s layup to start overtime made it 78-76 and Appalachian State led the remainder.

Gregory shot 6 of 11 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (27). Justin Abson scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Harcum shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Mountaineers.

Tyren Moore finished with 36 points, five assists and four steals for the Eagles (9-24). Avantae Parker added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Georgia Southern. Malik Tidwell had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

