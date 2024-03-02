Green Bay visits Milwaukee after Freeman’s 22-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-14, 11-8 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Green Bay Phoenix (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-14, 11-8 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 75-70 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Panthers are 10-4 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 7-0 record in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 13-6 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Milwaukee averages 78.5 points, 11.1 more per game than the 67.4 Green Bay allows. Green Bay has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Faizon Fields is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.