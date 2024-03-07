Green Bay faces Milwaukee in Horizon League Tournament

Milwaukee Panthers (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (18-14, 13-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (18-13, 13-7 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Milwaukee.

The Phoenix have gone 13-7 against Horizon League teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Green Bay is 8-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Panthers’ record in Horizon League action is 13-8. Milwaukee is 7-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee scores 10.9 more points per game (79.0) than Green Bay gives up (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. David Douglas Jr. is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

