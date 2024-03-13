Gray, Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-CC 81-73 in OT in Southland Conference Tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. scored nine of his 23 points in overtime and third-seeded Nicholls State…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. scored nine of his 23 points in overtime and third-seeded Nicholls State beat No. 2-seed Texas A&M-CC 81-73 on Tuesday to advance to the Southland Conference Tournament championship.

The Colonels face top-seeded McNeese on Wednesday after it beat fourth-seeded Lamar 76-57 earlier Tuesday.

Gray filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Colonels (20-13). Diante Smith added 22 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Byron Ireland shot 5 of 11 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Islanders (21-11) were led by Garry Clark, who recorded 17 points. Jordan Roberts added 16 points and five assists for Texas A&M-CC. Owen Dease scored 13 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Islanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

