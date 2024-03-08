Grant leads Duquesne against George Washington after 26-point performance

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-15, 4-13 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-11, 9-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-15, 4-13 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-11, 9-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts George Washington after Dae Dae Grant scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 69-59 win over the VCU Rams.

The Dukes have gone 12-4 at home. Duquesne scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 4-13 in A-10 play. George Washington is second in the A-10 with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 6.7.

Duquesne’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Revolutionaries face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Dukes. Grant is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

James Bishop is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Edwards is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 1-9, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

