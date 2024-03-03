Live Radio
Grant-Foster scores 29, Grand Canyon tops Stephen F. Austin 80-58

The Associated Press

March 3, 2024, 1:02 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 29 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Stephen F. Austin 80-58 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster also had six rebounds and blocked four shots for the Antelopes (26-4, 16-3 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison added 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Lumberjacks (15-14, 8-10) were led by Latrell Jossell with 18 points and five assists. Frank Staine added 14 points and Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

