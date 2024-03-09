Grant-Foster leads Grand Canyon against Cal Baptist after 29-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-4, 16-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-15, 8-11 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-4, 16-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-15, 8-11 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -7; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits Cal Baptist after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 29 points in Grand Canyon’s 80-58 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Lancers are 11-6 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Antelopes are 16-3 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Grant-Foster averaging 6.8.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon scores 13.7 more points per game (79.9) than Cal Baptist gives up to opponents (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Scotty Washington averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Grant-Foster is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

