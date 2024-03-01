Grand Canyon plays SFA following Grant-Foster’s 21-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-13, 8-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-4, 15-3 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-13, 8-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-4, 15-3 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-43 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Antelopes are 15-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The ‘Jacks are 8-9 in WAC play. SFA is sixth in the WAC allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Grand Canyon averages 79.9 points, 9.3 more per game than the 70.6 SFA allows. SFA averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Antelopes. Grant-Foster is averaging 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

AJ Cajuste is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

