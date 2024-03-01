Grand Canyon defeats UT Rio Grande Valley 72-43

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-43 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.…

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 72-43 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

Grant-Foster added six rebounds and three blocks for the Antelopes (25-4, 15-3 Western Athletic Conference). Duke Brennan scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Lok Wur was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Elijah Elliott led the way for the Vaqueros (6-22, 2-15) with 12 points and eight rebounds. CJ Booker added 11 points for UT Rio Grande Valley. Daylen Williams also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss is the 11th straight for the Vaqueros.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Grand Canyon hosts SFA and UT Rio Grande Valley travels to play Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

