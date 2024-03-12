Grambling plays Alabama State in SWAC Tournament

Alabama State Hornets (13-18, 8-10 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-14, 14-4 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State Hornets (13-18, 8-10 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-14, 14-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Alabama State in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 14-4, and their record is 3-10 against non-conference opponents. Grambling allows 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Hornets are 8-10 against SWAC teams. Alabama State is second in the SWAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by D’ante Bass averaging 5.5.

Grambling scores 67.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 69.8 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Grambling allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Lewis is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.9 points. Tra’Michael Moton is shooting 38.5% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Madlock is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

