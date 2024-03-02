Grambling knocks off Florida A&M 75-68

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antwan Barnett and Jourdan Smith each scored 18 points to lead Grambling over Florida A&M 75-68…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antwan Barnett and Jourdan Smith each scored 18 points to lead Grambling over Florida A&M 75-68 on Saturday night.

Barnett also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (15-13, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tra’Michael Moton finished with 13 points.

Keith Lamar led the way for the Rattlers (6-21, 4-12) with 24 points. Florida A&M also got 14 points and two blocks from Shannon Grant. In addition, Jordan Chatman had 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

