Grambling hosts Lamar and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-20, 4-11 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (14-13, 11-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Grambling Tigers after Keith Lamar scored 29 points in Florida A&M’s 76-58 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Grambling allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Rattlers are 4-11 in SWAC play. Florida A&M allows 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Grambling’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Grambling gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 10.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Lamar is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Jalen Speer is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

