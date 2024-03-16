Grambling faces Texas Southern in SWAC Championship game

Texas Southern Tigers (16-15, 14-6 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (19-14, 16-4 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Southern Tigers (16-15, 14-6 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (19-14, 16-4 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling and Texas Southern play for the SWAC Championship.

The Grambling Tigers are 16-4 against SWAC opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Jonathan Aku leads the Grambling Tigers with 5.2 boards.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 14-6 in SWAC play. Texas Southern averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 8-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Grambling’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Grambling allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aku is averaging 4.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Cisse is averaging 13.3 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. PJ Henry is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.