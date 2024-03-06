Grambling faces Alabama A&M, seeks 8th straight road win

Grambling Tigers (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits Alabama A&M trying to extend its seven-game road winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-4 at home. Alabama A&M gives up 77.1 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Tigers are 13-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.