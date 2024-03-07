Grambling faces Alabama A&M on 5-game win streak

Grambling Tigers (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-20, 8-8 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Alabama A&M.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 77.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 13-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 5.3.

Alabama A&M averages 68.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 69.6 Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Cameron Tucker is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.