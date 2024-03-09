Gordon, Iona Gaels take on the Siena Saints

Siena Saints (4-26, 3-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-16, 9-10 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Siena Saints (4-26, 3-16 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (14-16, 9-10 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Greg Gordon and Iona host Giovanni Emejuru and Siena in MAAC action.

The Gaels are 8-5 in home games. Iona is sixth in the MAAC scoring 72.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Saints are 3-16 against MAAC opponents. Siena has a 1-14 record against teams above .500.

Iona’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Siena gives up. Siena’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Emejuru is shooting 55.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Saints. Mason Courtney is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 59.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

