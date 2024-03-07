Goodine scores 37, Fairfield takes down Canisius 74-62

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brycen Goodine scored 37 points as Fairfield beat Canisius 74-62 on Thursday night. Goodine shot 14…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brycen Goodine scored 37 points as Fairfield beat Canisius 74-62 on Thursday night.

Goodine shot 14 for 19 (7 for 11 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Stags (19-11, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Caleb Fields scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 17 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Jalen Leach shot 1 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Frank Mitchell finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (12-17, 7-12). Devean Williams added 11 points for Canisius. Youri Fritz had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Fairfield visits Mount St. Mary’s and Canisius plays Manhattan on the road.

