Gonzaga Bulldogs face McNeese Cowboys in opening round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (30-3, 19-1 Southland) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-7, 15-3 WCC)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against McNeese.

The Bulldogs are 15-3 against WCC opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 14.4 fast break points.

The Cowboys are 19-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 26-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

Gonzaga makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.3 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). McNeese averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 19.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the last 10 games.

Shahada Wells is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

