Gonzaga and McNeese play in first round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (30-3, 19-1 Southland) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-7, 15-3 WCC)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against McNeese.

The Bulldogs are 15-3 against WCC opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Ryan Nembhard with 6.7.

The Cowboys’ record in Southland play is 19-1. McNeese averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Shahada Wells is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 assists and three steals. Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.7 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

