Goldin leads Florida Atlantic against North Texas after 21-point outing

Florida Atlantic Owls (22-7, 12-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (22-7, 12-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits North Texas after Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-73 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green have gone 11-3 in home games. North Texas is 2-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 12-4 against AAC opponents.

North Texas scores 68.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 72.9 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Allen is averaging 7.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.