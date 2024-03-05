Goldin leads Florida Atlantic against North Texas after 21-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (22-7, 12-4 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (16-12, 9-7 AAC) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the North Texas Mean Green after Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 79-73 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mean Green are 11-3 on their home court. North Texas is eighth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Allen averaging 3.1.

The Owls have gone 12-4 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

North Texas averages 68.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 72.9 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 20.8 more points per game (82.8) than North Texas gives up to opponents (62.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mean Green. Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Johnell Davis is averaging 18 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

