Georgia Tech visits Wake Forest following Miller’s 21-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kevin Miller scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 87-76 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons are 15-0 in home games. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-12 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Wake Forest’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efton Reid is averaging 9.2 points and eight rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Miles Kelly is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kyle Sturdivant is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

