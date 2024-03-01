Georgia Tech takes on Florida State following Kelly’s 25-point showing

Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 9-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-16, 5-12 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 9-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-16, 5-12 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Florida State Seminoles after Miles Kelly scored 25 points in Georgia Tech’s 80-76 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-7 at home. Georgia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.5.

The Seminoles are 9-8 against ACC opponents. Florida State is third in the ACC scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Jamir Watkins averaging 6.7.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Kyle Sturdivant is shooting 38.1% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Watkins is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Cameron Corhen is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

