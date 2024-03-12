Georgia takes on Missouri in SEC Tournament

Missouri Tigers (8-23, 0-18 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Missouri Tigers (8-23, 0-18 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays in the SEC Tournament against Missouri.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-12 against SEC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Georgia is 8-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-18 in SEC play. Missouri has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Georgia averages 75.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 76.6 Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs.

Noah Carter is averaging 11 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 69.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.