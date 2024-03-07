Georgia State Panthers play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (14-16, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-19, 7-11 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (14-16, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Marshall.

The Panthers’ record in Sun Belt play is 8-10, and their record is 6-6 in non-conference play. Georgia State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thundering Herd are 7-11 in Sun Belt play. Marshall ranks third in the Sun Belt with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 10.0.

Georgia State scores 76.5 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 76.6 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 73.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 74.4 Georgia State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kevon Voyles is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.