Georgia squares off against Xavier in NIT matchup

Xavier Musketeers (16-17, 10-12 Big East) at Georgia Bulldogs (17-16, 7-13 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (16-17, 10-12 Big East) at Georgia Bulldogs (17-16, 7-13 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Xavier meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-13 against SEC opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Georgia has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers are 10-12 in Big East play. Xavier is third in the Big East with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 6.3.

Georgia scores 74.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 74.5 Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Justin Hill is averaging 10.8 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 19.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Desmond Claude is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.