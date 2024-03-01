Georgia hosts Texas A&M, looks to stop home losing streak

Texas A&M Aggies (15-13, 6-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-13, 6-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia aims to break its four-game home skid with a win against Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs are 11-5 on their home court. Georgia is ninth in the SEC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Russel Tchewa averaging 5.4.

The Aggies have gone 6-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 4.5.

Georgia’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchewa is averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 36.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Aggies. Jace Carter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

