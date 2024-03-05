Georgia hosts Ole Miss after Murrell’s 21-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 7-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 7-9 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 84-78 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-6 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 4.6.

The Rebels are 7-9 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 7-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 75.9 points per game, 1.5 more than the 74.4 Georgia allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Rebels meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 31.6% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

