Georgetown takes on St. John’s on 3-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (9-21, 2-17 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (18-12, 10-9 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over St. John’s.

The Red Storm are 11-4 in home games. St. John’s scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Hoyas are 2-17 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

St. John’s scores 77.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 77.7 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game St. John’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Epps is shooting 38.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.