Georgetown hosts Xavier after Olivari’s 32-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (14-14, 8-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-19, 2-15 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Quincy Olivari scored 32 points in Xavier’s 91-58 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas have gone 7-10 in home games. Georgetown has a 3-18 record against teams over .500.

The Musketeers are 8-9 in Big East play. Xavier ranks third in the Big East with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivari averaging 4.9.

Georgetown averages 70.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 73.2 Xavier gives up. Xavier’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Georgetown has given up to its opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Hoyas.

Olivari averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.