George Washington beats St. Bonaventure 86-75 to end 12-game skid

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop had 27 points and George Washington snapped a 12-game losing streak with an 86-75 victory over Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Bishop also had six assists for the Revolutionaries (15-15, 4-13 Atlantic 10 Conference). Maximus Edwards totaled 19 points and seven rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 14.

Daryl Banks III led the Bonnies (18-11, 9-8) with 23 points and three steals. Moses Flowers scored 15 and Yann Farell added 11 points and six rebounds.

