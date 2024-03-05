George Mason visits Rhode Island following Maddox’s 22-point game

George Mason Patriots (18-11, 7-9 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-18, 5-11 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (18-11, 7-9 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-18, 5-11 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the Rhode Island Rams after Darius Maddox scored 22 points in George Mason’s 59-51 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 9-7 in home games. Rhode Island is sixth in the A-10 scoring 73.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Patriots have gone 7-9 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 7.2.

Rhode Island averages 73.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 67.2 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Rams. David Green is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Hall is averaging 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Patriots. Maddox is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.