George Mason plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-12, 9-9 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (20-11, 9-9 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Saint Joseph’s (PA) play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Patriots are 9-9 against A-10 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. George Mason scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-9 against A-10 teams. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 4.7.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 10.7 more points per game (76.7) than George Mason gives up to opponents (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 14.2 points. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

