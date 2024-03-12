George Mason Patriots play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-12, 9-9 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (20-11, 9-9 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-12, 9-9 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (20-11, 9-9 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Saint Joseph’s (PA) play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Patriots have gone 9-9 against A-10 opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. George Mason scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 9-9 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Lynn Greer III averaging 3.7.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Patriots.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

