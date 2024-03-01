George Mason hosts Clark and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (17-11, 7-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-10, 7-8 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (17-11, 7-8 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-10, 7-8 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the George Mason Patriots after Jimmy Clark III scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 75-63 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Patriots have gone 13-2 at home. George Mason averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes have gone 7-8 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks eighth in the A-10 with 13.5 assists per game led by Clark averaging 3.8.

George Mason’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 71.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 67.5 George Mason gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Patriots. Amari Kelly is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 57.9% over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.8 points for the Dukes. Clark is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.