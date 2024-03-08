Gardner-Webb takes on Presbyterian in Big South Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 6-10 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-15, 11-5 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday,…

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Presbyterian in the Big South Tournament.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 11-5 against Big South opponents and 5-10 in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Hose are 6-10 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 75.2 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.3 Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 12.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Caleb Robinson is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is averaging 7.4 points for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.