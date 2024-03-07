Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and Presbyterian Blue Hose meet in Big South Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 6-10 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-15, 11-5 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-17, 6-10 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (16-15, 11-5 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces Presbyterian in the Big South Tournament.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 11-5, and their record is 5-10 against non-conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 4.4.

The Blue Hose are 6-10 in Big South play. Presbyterian averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Gardner-Webb averages 74.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 73.2 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien Soumaoro is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 13.1 points.

Marquis Barnett is averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

